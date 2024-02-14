FY2024 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. Increased by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 11th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.87). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the period. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

