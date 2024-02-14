FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $15.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.89. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $13.29 per share.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$250.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$249.00 and a 52-week high of C$336.00. The stock has a market cap of C$855 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$273.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$274.90.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

