FY2025 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.99) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,545.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

