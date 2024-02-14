FY2028 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

View Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMVT opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.