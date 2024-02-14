Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669,648.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.