Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669,648.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
