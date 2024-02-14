Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

