GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GABI opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.69. The company has a market cap of £297.94 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 8.99.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

