GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Price Performance
LON GABI opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Wednesday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.69. The company has a market cap of £297.94 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a current ratio of 8.99.
About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund
