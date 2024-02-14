Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.20. Geron shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 676,859 shares trading hands.

Geron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 922.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Geron by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 811,192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 228,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

