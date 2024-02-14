Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Down to $136.07

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.07, but opened at $132.00. Global Payments shares last traded at $134.09, with a volume of 478,243 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.