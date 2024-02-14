Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Down to $136.07

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.07, but opened at $132.00. Global Payments shares last traded at $134.09, with a volume of 478,243 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

