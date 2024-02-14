GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.3 %

GFS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.