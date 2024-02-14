Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,187 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $115,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Globus Medical by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 117,051 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after acquiring an additional 775,615 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $3,288,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $27,903,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.