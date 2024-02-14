GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

NYSE GDDY opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

