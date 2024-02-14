Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the January 15th total of 438,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,391,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,760,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,836,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.