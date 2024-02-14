Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down to $130.24

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $127.33. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $128.47, with a volume of 54,740 shares.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

