Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.5 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.9 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.390-7.910 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.46. 108,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,538. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

