Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
GEGGL opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
