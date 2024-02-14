Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

