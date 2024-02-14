Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

