Greenleaf Trust Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

WMB opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

