Greenleaf Trust Has $913,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.