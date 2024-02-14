Greenleaf Trust Purchases 15,766 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.