Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 181.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

