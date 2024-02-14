Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,430 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

