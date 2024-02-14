Greenleaf Trust Sells 480 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in POSCO were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,519,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,796,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PKX opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

