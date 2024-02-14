GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Up 137.4% in January

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GRI Bio Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GRI opened at 1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.97. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of 1.08 and a 52 week high of 216.30.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -3.64 EPS for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.