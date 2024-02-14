Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $40.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

GPI stock opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $194.33 and a twelve month high of $310.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 85.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

