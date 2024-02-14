GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. 318,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
