GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. 318,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

