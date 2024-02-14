Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 7.0 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

