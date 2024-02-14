Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,359,000 after acquiring an additional 790,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

