Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of HRMY opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
