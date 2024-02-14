Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of HAS opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

