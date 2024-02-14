Head-To-Head Analysis: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million ($0.52) -0.77 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -85.32% -65.51% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 3 0 0 2.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Vicarious Surgical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

