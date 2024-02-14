Head-To-Head Contrast: F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $5.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. F.N.B. pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $25.60 billion 2.40 $7.49 billion N/A N/A F.N.B. $2.23 billion 2.09 $484.85 million $1.32 9.83

This table compares DBS Group and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DBS Group and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 F.N.B. 0 1 3 0 2.75

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than DBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A F.N.B. 21.77% 9.98% 1.28%

Volatility and Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats DBS Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage lending and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

