Headlands Technologies LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Raymond James by 7.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

