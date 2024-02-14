Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HP opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 860.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 81,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.