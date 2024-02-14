Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.66 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $76.80. 1,799,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,339,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

