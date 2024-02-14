Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WBA. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 1,491,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,209,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

