Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $18.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.88. 1,856,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

