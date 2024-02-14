Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 360,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.