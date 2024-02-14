Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

