HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Position Lifted by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP increased its holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the quarter. HilleVax accounts for about 2.4% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. StepStone Group LP’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,039 shares of company stock worth $940,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Up 3.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

HilleVax stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,724. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLVX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

