Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 201,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,145 shares of company stock worth $3,021,667. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.77.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.