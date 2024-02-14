HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

