HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 174.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 2,278,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

