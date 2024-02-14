Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

