Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS.

HWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 1,178,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 801.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

