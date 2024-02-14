HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,385,924 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of HP worth $121,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of HP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.