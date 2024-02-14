HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

