HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.40. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 22,574 shares traded.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

