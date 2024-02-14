Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $133.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

